World

US to prep for November virus vaccine

By AAP Newswire

vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes - AAP

1 of 1

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked state health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October or early November.

The timing of release of any vaccine has taken on political importance as US President Donald Trump seeks re-election in November, after putting substantial federal resources into vaccine development.

"For the purpose of initial planning, CDC provided states with certain planning assumptions as they work on state specific plans for vaccine distribution, including possibly having limited quantities of vaccines in October and November," a CDC spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The New York Times earlier reported the CDC had contacted officials in all 50 states and five large cities with documentation.

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci earlier on Wednesday told MSNBC that based on the patient enrollment rate in COVID-19 vaccine trials underway, there could be enough clinical data to know by November or December that one of the vaccines is safe and effective.

Documents posted online by the New York Times showed the CDC is preparing for one or two vaccines for COVID -19 to be available in limited doses as soon as late October.

The vaccines may be available free of cost first to high-risk groups including health care works, national security personnel, residents and staff at COVID-19 long-term care facilities, the agency said in the documents.

Drug developers including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc are leading the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the respiratory illness.

The documents describe two vaccine candidates that must be stored at temperatures of -70 and -20 degrees. Those storage requirements match profiles of candidates from Pfizer and Moderna.

Latest articles

National

Workers look unlikely to pocket super rise

The federal treasurer looks to be softening the ground to scrap an increase to the super guarantee, which a former prime minister describes as a bitchy policy.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian deaths and virus cases spike

As Victoria has had a spike in coronavirus deaths, with another 15 fatalities taking the state toll to 591 and the national figure to 678.

AAP Newswire
National

Keating pushes for extended virus support

Former prime minister Paul Keating has urged Australia’s central bank to buy more government bonds to fund extended coronavirus support payments.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire