World

Portland mayor moves home after protests

By AAP Newswire

Ted Wheeler - AAP

1 of 1

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he plans to move out of his apartment after people broke windows of the high-rise tower and set fires outside it while demanding that he resign over his handling of anti-racism protests in the Oregon city.

Wheeler told fellow residents of the apartment building in downtown Portland in a email on Tuesday that it would be best for all their safety if he found a new home, the Oregonian newspaper reported on its website.

"I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position," according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Oregonian.

Portland has had more than 90 days of protests calling for policing and social justice reforms since the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis on May 25.

Demonstrators have gathered outside Wheeler's building calling for him to step down over police violence, including the use of tear gas and other munitions against demonstrators.

Police declared a riot on Monday and arrested 19 people as some graffitied the walls of Wheeler's apartment building, smashed windows and threw burning material inside, Portland Police said.

US President Donald Trump has seized on civil unrest in Portland and other cities to criticise Democratic leaders like Wheeler and call for "law and order" ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Wheeler, who has blamed Trump for stoking clashes, on Tuesday asked the city to join him in "denouncing violence" after a Trump supporter was shot dead in Portland on Saturday after taking part in a rally in support of the president.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community," Wheeler wrote on Facebook.

"Last night saw more senseless violence in Portland."

Latest articles

News

Tatura singer’s musical mood from lockdown

Tatura-based singer-songwriter Beth Caldow launched a new single this week after months of writing and recording during COVID-19 lockdown. Beth described her song Slow Burn as a song of acceptance after confusion and conflict. “It explores the...

John Lewis
News

Maculata Place to undergo fourth round of testing, remain in isolation

The home has been linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak that included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation

Charmayne Allison
News

Moorilim CFA theft renews calls for people to report suspicious activity

A recent theft from the Moorilim CFA brigade has renewed calls for Greater Shepparton residents to report any suspicious loiterers they see. Shepparton police Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said a two-way hand-held radio was stolen from...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire