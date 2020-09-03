World

Charge officer in Kenosha shooting: Biden

By AAP Newswire

Joe Biden - AAP

Ahead of a visit to the US state of Wisconsin, Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden has called for the officer who shot a black man seven times to be charged.

The shooting sparked days of unrest in the small city of Kenosha in the midwestern state, during which two people were killed, although tensions have calmed in recent days.

"Let's make sure justice is done," Biden said, weighing in on the ongoing investigation.

US President Donald Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday and pledged support for law enforcement and local businesses hit by looting.

The shooting is still under investigation, with police indicating there was an altercation during an attempt to arrest Jacob Blake.

Biden's campaign said he will conduct a community meeting aimed at helping people "heal".

