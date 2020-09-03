World

French Charlie Hebdo attack trial starts

By AAP Newswire

Drawing depicting Charlie Hebdo's killed cartoonists - AAP

1 of 1

The jihadist gunmen who attacked the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago, killing 12 people, sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammad, a French court has heard on the first day of the trial of more than a dozen alleged accomplices.

Homegrown militants Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed Charlie Hebdo's offices in Paris, spraying gunfire, on January 7, 2015, nearly a decade after the weekly published cartoons mocking the prophet.

They paused to ensure then-editor Stephane Charbonnier was among the dead, the presiding judge said in a precis of the prosecution's case.

In court, the magazine's editor, Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau, listened, his head bowed and eyes closed.

Al-Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate praised the Kouachi brothers for "killing those who are among the worst enemies of the Prophet, and of Islam," said Regis de Jorna, the presiding judge.

A third attacker, Amedy Coulibaly, killed a police woman and then four Jewish hostages in a kosher supermarket in a Paris suburb.

Like the Kouachis, Coulibaly was killed in a shootout with police.

The trial reopens one of modern France's darkest episodes.

The attack began three days of bloodshed in Paris and marked the onset of a wave of jihadist violence that killed scores more.

France's anti-terror prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, said this week the absence in the dock of the attackers would bring frustration to the families of those killed and other victims, but that the trial a chance to express pent-up emotion.

Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted: "Always Charlie", evoking the slogan #JeSuisCharlie - I am Charlie - that became a unifying cry after the attacks.

In a rare move, the proceedings, due to last 10 weeks, will be recorded.

Police wearing balaclavas led 11 of the 14 suspects into the courtroom and the defendants told the presiding judge they would answer the court's questions.

Three others are being tried in absentia.

Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's partner at the time of the attacks, and brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine, travelled to areas of Syria under Islamic State's control days before the attacks and may be dead.

The defendants face charges ranging from supplying weapons and logistical help to financing terrorism and membership of a terrorist organisation.

No plea is entered under the French legal system.

Latest articles

World

French Charlie Hebdo attack trial starts

Alleged accomplices of the gunmen who attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 have gone on trial in Paris.

AAP Newswire
World

Navalny poisoned with Novichok: Germany

A toxicology test on Alexei Navalny has found “unequivocal” evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government says.

AAP Newswire
World

UK, EU negotiators have useful review: UK

The UK and the EU still have “major difficulties” to overcome to make progress in Brexit talks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire