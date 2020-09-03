World

UK, EU negotiators have useful review: UK

By AAP Newswire

EU flag in London - AAP



UK and EU negotiators have had a useful review of the agenda for Brexit talks at a meeting this week but there are still "major difficulties" to overcome to make progress, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

"They had a useful review of the whole agenda for our talks, but as I said major difficulties remain," the spokesman said, referring to a meeting of Britain's negotiator, David Frost, and Michael Barnier, the European Union's negotiator.

"The EU's insistence on progress on state aid and fisheries is an obstacle to making progress overall but we remain in close contact with the EU side and we'll look forward to the next round of talks next week in London."

