UK, EU negotiators have useful review: UK

UK and EU negotiators have had a useful review of the agenda for Brexit talks at a meeting this week but there are still "major difficulties" to overcome to make progress, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

"They had a useful review of the whole agenda for our talks, but as I said major difficulties remain," the spokesman said, referring to a meeting of Britain's negotiator, David Frost, and Michael Barnier, the European Union's negotiator.