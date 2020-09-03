World

India bans 118 Chinese apps amid tension

By AAP Newswire

India has banned the widely popular Chinese mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, known by the acronym PUBG, along with 117 other mobile apps in another move targeting China.

The decision came amid soaring tensions between India and China following their deadliest stand-off in decades near a disputed border in the Ladakh region.

The government said in a statement that PUBG and the other banned mobile phone applications were engaged in activities that were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

PUBG has about 33 million active users in India.

In late June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok, citing privacy concerns that it said posed a threat to India's sovereignty and security.

The move was seen as retaliation during a tense border stand-off between the two countries that led to 20 Indian army personnel being killed on June 15.

A month later, India banned 47 more Chinese mobile applications that cloned the previously restricted apps.

Tensions have been high between India and China for months.

Each of the Asian giants has accused the other of new provocations, including allegations of soldiers crossing into each other's territory.

