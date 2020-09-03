Tests find Novichok in Navalny: Germany

5370537724001

The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny show the presence of the nerve agent Novichok.

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.