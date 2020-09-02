World

First-ever Kennedy loss in Massachusetts

By AAP Newswire

Joe Kennedy III is the first Kennedy to lose a Massachusetts poll - AAP

Joe Kennedy III has become the first member of the US East Coast Kennedy clan to lose an election in their home state when incumbent Ed Markey beat him to win the Massachusetts primary race for a seat in the US Senate.

Ever since John F Kennedy was elected to Congress in 1946, Kennedys of every generation since have won elections in Massachusetts.

The 39-year-old Democrat conceded defeat late on Tuesday.

Elected to the House of Representatives in 2013, Kennedy had hoped to become one of two US senators from Massachusetts. He is considered part of the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

Markey, 74, said that the number one priority now was to remove Donald Trump from the White House in the general election in November.

He is expected to win the Senate race in November against a Republican opponent.

According to the New York Times, Markey gained some 55 per cent of the vote in Tuesday's primary.

