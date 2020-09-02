World

Trump recycles protest thugs theory

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump is recycling a conspiracy theory to claim recent protests have been orchestrated by powerful people in "dark shadows" intent on undermining his re-election prospects.

The claims first took root on Facebook and Twitter earlier this year after racial justice protests swelled across the United States following the deaths of black Americans in police custody.

Thousands of social media users shared posts suggesting a covert network was co-ordinating protests and rioters were descending on communities across the country.

Trump appeared to amplify the theories in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday night, suggesting protests in Washington during the Republican National Convention were orchestrated by unspecified forces.

"We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that," said Trump, adding that the matter is under investigation.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday for additional details, Trump said someone else witnessed the activity and he would have to check to see if they were willing to speak with news media.

The president has a history of elevating online conspiracy theories from his powerful podium, sometimes amplifying Twitter posts to his 85.6 million followers or dropping references to debunked claims in interviews and appearances.

As the November election approaches, he's been particularly focused on the unproven notion widespread protests against racist policing are being co-ordinated and driven by shadowy forces intent on defeating him.

Trump is picking up on unproven conspiracy theories that began spreading earlier this year during protests for racial justice.

One of the first Facebook posts suggesting a similar conspiracy appears to have been made in May when Idaho resident Russell D. Wade wrote on Facebook a plane was transporting protesters from Seattle to Boise, Idaho.

"Be ready for attacks downtown and residential areas," Wade wrote in a post that has been shared more than 3,500 times.

Wade, who lost a bid for local sheriff earlier this year, urged followers to arm themselves.

Local police departments from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Payette County, Idaho, were forced to knock down similar social media rumors in June that "busloads" of rioters were coming to town.

Other social media posts claimed throngs of "antifa," a term for leftist militants, were plotting to violently disrupt cities and towns.

In Michigan, a limousine businessman had to refute online rumors his buses were purchased by liberal financier to co-ordinate protests after Facebook users manipulated images to show the words "Soros Riot Dance Squad" emblazoned on the sides.

In Facebook and Twitter posts earlier in the year, Trump also blamed antifa for violence that broke out during racial justice protests.

But an analysis of court records, employment histories and social media posts for 217 people arrested found only a few were involved in left-leaning activities.

Others expressed support for the right and Trump.

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire