Trump recycles protest thugs theory

President Donald Trump is recycling a conspiracy theory to claim recent protests have been orchestrated by powerful people in "dark shadows" intent on undermining his re-election prospects.

The claims first took root on Facebook and Twitter earlier this year after racial justice protests swelled across the United States following the deaths of black Americans in police custody.

Thousands of social media users shared posts suggesting a covert network was co-ordinating protests and rioters were descending on communities across the country.

Trump appeared to amplify the theories in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday night, suggesting protests in Washington during the Republican National Convention were orchestrated by unspecified forces.

"We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that," said Trump, adding that the matter is under investigation.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday for additional details, Trump said someone else witnessed the activity and he would have to check to see if they were willing to speak with news media.

The president has a history of elevating online conspiracy theories from his powerful podium, sometimes amplifying Twitter posts to his 85.6 million followers or dropping references to debunked claims in interviews and appearances.

As the November election approaches, he's been particularly focused on the unproven notion widespread protests against racist policing are being co-ordinated and driven by shadowy forces intent on defeating him.

Trump is picking up on unproven conspiracy theories that began spreading earlier this year during protests for racial justice.

One of the first Facebook posts suggesting a similar conspiracy appears to have been made in May when Idaho resident Russell D. Wade wrote on Facebook a plane was transporting protesters from Seattle to Boise, Idaho.

"Be ready for attacks downtown and residential areas," Wade wrote in a post that has been shared more than 3,500 times.

Wade, who lost a bid for local sheriff earlier this year, urged followers to arm themselves.

Local police departments from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Payette County, Idaho, were forced to knock down similar social media rumors in June that "busloads" of rioters were coming to town.

Other social media posts claimed throngs of "antifa," a term for leftist militants, were plotting to violently disrupt cities and towns.

In Michigan, a limousine businessman had to refute online rumors his buses were purchased by liberal financier to co-ordinate protests after Facebook users manipulated images to show the words "Soros Riot Dance Squad" emblazoned on the sides.

In Facebook and Twitter posts earlier in the year, Trump also blamed antifa for violence that broke out during racial justice protests.

But an analysis of court records, employment histories and social media posts for 217 people arrested found only a few were involved in left-leaning activities.

Others expressed support for the right and Trump.