World

Charlie Hebdo attack accused face trial

By AAP Newswire

An injured person is treated outside the French paper Charlie Hebdo - AAP

1 of 1

The Islamist gunmen who struck Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish store, killing 17, are dead but five years after the attack that marked an onset of Islamist violence in France, their alleged accomplices face trial.

Fourteen defendants, three of whom will be tried in absentia and may be dead, face charges including financing terrorism, membership in a terrorist organisation and supplying weapons to perpetrators Said and Cherif Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly.

On January 7, 2015, the Kouachi brothers went on a killing spree in the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, whose satire on race, religion and politics tested the limits of what society would accept in the name of free speech.

They killed 12 in an attack claimed by al Qaeda.

The following day, Coulibaly, an acquaintance of Cherif Kouachi, killed a female police officer.

On January 9, he killed four Jewish men at a kosher supermarket. In a video, he said he acted in the name of Islamic State.

More than 250 people have been killed in France in Islamist violence since the attacks and countering the threat remains a government priority, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says.

Al Qaeda's Yemen branch placed Charlie Hebdo's then-director on its "wanted list" after the weekly published caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, including one of him in a bomb-shaped turban.

The magazine plans to re-publish the cartoons to coincide with the trial.

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday it was not for him to pass comment on the magazine's editorial judgment and that the freedom to blaspheme went hand in hand with freedom of belief in France.

"Satire is not a discourse of hate," he told a news conference in Beirut.

Among those charged are Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's partner at the time of the attacks, and brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine.

All three travelled to areas of Syria under Islamic State's control days before the attacks and may be dead.

The trial will run for 10 weeks and will be filmed throughout.

Latest articles

News

Sale is thanks for son’s life

Jack Hooke laughs, plays and enjoys life just like any other two year-old, but his short life has been unlike others his own age. Five months ago Jack had his right eye removed to stop a very rare form of cancer taking over and ultimately claiming...

Zoe McMaugh
News

Deni Ute Muster awards nod

For their hard work on the famed Deni Ute Muster, the Deni Play on the Plains Festival Ltd has been named as a finalist in the 2020 Australian Event Awards. The team has been shortlisted in the Best Achievement in Marketing, Communication or...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Nine firearms missing from Deni home | Police beat

Nine firearms missing from Deni home Nine firearms have been reported missing from a Deniliquin home after a suspected break-in this week.

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire