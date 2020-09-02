World

Germany urges new Hong Kong elections

By AAP Newswire

Wang Yi and Heiko Maas - AAP

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called on China to revoke a controversial security law targeting Hong Kong and demanded elections as soon as possible in the semi-autonomous territory, during his Chinese counterpart's visit to Berlin.

"We want the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' to be applied in its entirety," Maas said following his discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Elections should take place "quickly and without restriction," Maas added, noting that this was the position taken by EU member states.

Germany's top diplomat, whose country currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency, said that the EU had responded to the security law and the postponement of elections with its "entire box of tools" but would not be drawn on demands to issue further sanctions.

Wang urged foreign powers not to interfere in China's domestic affairs, including in regards also the country's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

"Whether Hong Kong or Xinjiang, both fall in the category of China-internal matters," he said, according to an official translation of his comments.

"We do not want any foreign interference in Chinese society," he added.

September 2020 Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong were postponed in late July, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the decision.

The national security law targets secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in Hong Kong - but critics say its purpose is to quash dissent in the former British colony, which has been roiled by protests for the past year.

The "One Country, Two Systems" principle was agreed by China and Britain to guarantee certain freedoms for the territory until 2047.

Wang is on his first trip abroad since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the week-long trip, he has already visited Italy, France, Norway and the Netherlands.

