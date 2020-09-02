World

Charlie Hebdo trial begins in Paris

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Hebdo vigil in Paris - AAP

1 of 1

Fourteen alleged accomplices of the Islamist gunmen who attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 have gone on trial as the country recalls a dark episode that marked the onset of a wave of militant violence.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote in a tweet the simple words: "Always Charlie".

On January 7, 2015, Said and Cherif Kouachi, armed with automatic weapons, went on the rampage in the offices of Charlie Hebdo, whose satire on race, religion and politics tested the limits of what society would accept in the name of free speech.

They killed 12 people in an attack claimed by al-Qaeda.

The next day, Amedy Coulibaly, an acquaintance of Cherif Kouachi, shot dead a female police officer. On January 9, he killed four Jewish men at a kosher supermarket. In a video, he said he acted in the name of Islamic State.

The three were killed by police in different stand-offs.

Eleven of the 14 defendants appeared on Wednesday in a Paris courtroom modified especially for the trial, each watched over by two police officers wearing balaclavas and bullet-proof vests.

They told the presiding judge they would answer the court's questions.

Three are being tried in absentia. Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's partner at the time of the attacks, and brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine, travelled to areas of Syria under Islamic State's control days before the attacks and may be dead.

The defendants face charges ranging from supplying weapons and logistical help to financing terrorism and membership of a terrorist organisation. No plea is entered under the French legal system.

More than 250 people have been killed in France in Islamist violence since the attacks, which laid bare France's struggle to counter the threat of homegrown militants and foreign jihadists.

Charlie Hebdo re-ran a series of cartoons on Wednesday depicting the Prophet Mohammad, including one of him in a bomb-shaped turban, that stirred outrage in the Muslim world when they were first published by a Danish newspaper in 2005.

When the magazine printed the image a year later, al-Qaeda's Yemen branch placed Charlie Hebdo's then-director on its "wanted list".

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote, explaining the decision to republish the cartoons.

Charlie Hebdo's no-taboo journalism has for years divided France. Public opinion was again split over its move to reprint the cartoons. For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.

"It's an attempt at denouncing Muslims," said retail worker Erraiss Loubna. "Charlie Hebdo ... puts them all in one box."

Christophe Deloire, head of global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, said it was an act of courage and a rejection of intimidation.

President Emmanuel Macron said France would remember those killed. The freedom to blaspheme went in hand in hand with the freedom of belief in France, he continued.

"Satire is not a discourse of hate," the president told a news conference in Beirut.

Latest articles

News

Maculata Place to undergo fourth round of testing, remain in isolation

The home has been linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak that included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation

Charmayne Allison
News

Moorilim CFA theft renews calls for people to report suspicious activity

A recent theft from the Moorilim CFA brigade has renewed calls for Greater Shepparton residents to report any suspicious loiterers they see. Shepparton police Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair said a two-way hand-held radio was stolen from...

Liz Mellino
News

Cross border plan rejected

Australia’s expert medical panel has rejected a national agriculture code designed to allow movement across state borders during the coronavirus pandemic. Farmers have warned the impasse could spark food shortages and drive supermarket prices higher...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire