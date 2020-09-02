World

Thai finance minister quits after 1 month

By AAP Newswire

Predee Daochai - AAP

1 of 1

Thailand's finance minister has resigned unexpectedly after less than a month in the job, in which he was responsible for helping restore an economy battered by the coronavirus.

The Royal Gazette said in a three-line announcement that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had accepted the resignation of Predee Daochai.

Thai media reported earlier without citing a source that Predee, 61, had resigned for health reasons but no officials were willing to publicly comment.

Predee, who was chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association ahead of his cabinet appointment, had resigned his job as co-president of Thailand's Kasikorn Bank before joining the government.

Predee's appointment, which took effect August 6, was part of the formation of a new team in the cabinet to handle economic affairs.

Thailand's economy has been badly shaken by the coronavirus, which has affected exports and the important tourism industry.

The Asian Development Bank forecast that Thailand's economy will contract by 6.5 per cent in 2020 compared to its December 2019 projection of 3.0 per cent growth.

Latest articles

Finance

QBE sheds CEO after an external review

QBE Insurance shares have lost more than five per cent after chief executive Pat Regan departed, following “poor judgment” in an undisclosed matter.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA leaves cash rate at 0.25%

Australia’s official cash rate remains at 0.25 per cent after the Reserve Bank board decided to maintain current settings amid the coronavirus recession.

AAP Newswire
Finance

China’s export orders shake COVID gloom

With orders on the rise, China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, according to the latest survey.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire