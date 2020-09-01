World

Khamenei says Israel-UAE deal a ‘betrayal’

By AAP Newswire

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the UAE has betrayed the Islamic world. - AAP

1 of 1

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says.

"Of course, the UAE's betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine," Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

"The Emiratis will be disgraced forever ... I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did."

Iranian authorities have harshly criticised the US- brokered deal between the UAE and Tehran's longtime foe Israel, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cosying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE expect economic benefits from the deal, the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, which was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

It has dismayed Palestinian leaders, however, who believe it further erodes their struggle for an independent state.

Latest articles

World

Khamenei says Israel-UAE deal a ‘betrayal’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world with its deal to normalise ties with Israel.

AAP Newswire
World

Suga top contender in Japan PM race

Japan’s top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down for health reasons.

AAP Newswire
World

Europe’s children returning to school

Children are returning to school across Europe but with social distancing and face mask rules in place.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire