Saudis remove top commander in Yemen war

5370537724001

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has issued a royal decree to remove the commander in charge of allied forces fighting in Yemen and start a corruption probe, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) says.

Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Joint Forces in the Saudi-led war in Yemen against the Iranian-allied Houthi rebels, has been terminated "by referring him to retirement and referring him to investigation," SPA reported, citing the decree.