Support grows for Suga as Japan’s next PM

By AAP Newswire

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga - AAP

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the largest faction of the ruling party to become its next leader, making him a strong front-runner to be named prime minister.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary and a long-time lieutenant of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga is widely expected to stay the policy course set out by Abe, including the "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy and keeping it afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga has not publicly announced his candidacy for leader of the Liberal Democratic Party but has indicated privately he intends running.

Media reports suggest he will formally announce his intention on Wednesday.

The party's leader will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in parliament's lower house.

The new leader will replace Abe, who abruptly announced on Friday he was stepping down for health reasons.

In a meeting on Tuesday to decide on the format of the election, LDP executives agreed to a simplified vote, by party MPs from both chambers of parliament and heads of local chapters, party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said.

The proposal to exclude votes by rank-and-file members favours Suga, who has now reportedly locked in support from the party's biggest factions.

But a final decision, to be made at a general assembly on Tuesday, could be delayed due to opposition from many party members.

"We must elect a new leader as soon as possible to avoid creating a political vacuum," Nikai told reporters. "There was no objection to my view at the meeting."

On Monday, however, younger LDP legislators met with Nikai to present a demand from more than 140 MPs and about 400 local party lawmakers for a full-scale vote.

Several local chapters including Osaka have also demanded the same.

"To select the new leader, we must have a party presidential election in a form that listens to a wide range of votes," one of the MPs said.

Shigeru Ishiba, a main rival for the race, echoed those views, repeating on Tuesday that he was against a limited vote.

"I think that both for democracy and for the party, this is something that should not be," the former defence minister said on TV Asahi.

Ishiba is the most popular with voters among the likely candidates but lacks strong backing in the party hierarchy.

The LDP is expected to hold its leadership vote on September 14.

Financial markets appear to have factored in a win by Suga.

