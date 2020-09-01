Suga top contender in Japan PM race

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has moved a step closer to becoming the next premier after the ruling party decided on a slimmed-down leadership vote that favours the long-time lieutenant of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Suga has also won the backing of the largest faction of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), media reported on Tuesday, making him a strong front-runner to replace Abe, who announced on Friday he was stepping down for health reasons.

Suga has not announced his candidacy for leadership of the LDP but has indicated privately that he intends to run, a source told Reuters.

Media reported he would formally announce his intention to run on Wednesday.

The party's leader will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in the lower house of parliament.

Suga, 71, is widely expected to stay the policy course set out by Abe, including the "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy and keeping it afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A self-made politician, Suga was chosen by Abe in 2012 for the pivotal role of chief cabinet secretary, acting as top government spokesman, coordinating policies and riding herd on bureaucrats.

Suga's most likely rivals for the top spot will be former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

The LDP general council's decision to keep rank-and-file party members out of the leadership vote gives Suga, with his powerful backers, a leg-up in the race. Ishiba, who is more popular with voters, as well as hundreds of other party members had opposed the format.

Kishida, who was long seen as Abe's preferred successor but scores low in voter polls, emphasised his experience in economics and foreign policy, telling a news conference he would do his "utmost for the nation and the people".

He said the slimmed-down leadership race was in line with party rules and Japan must continue with fiscal stimulus.

"As the battle with coronavirus appears to be prolonged, we cannot expect a recovery in demand for a while. As such, bold fiscal and monetary measures must continue," Kishida said.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, whose faction is backing Suga, said a simplified vote, by party MPs from both chambers of parliament and heads of local chapters, would be taken in the interest of speed.

LDP General Council chief Shunichi Suzuki said some worried that a prolonged process that could take two months would place a burden on Abe's health.

On Monday, younger LDP legislators met Nikai to present a demand from more than 140 MPs and about 400 local party lawmakers for a full-scale vote.

The LDP is expected to hold its leadership vote on September 14, with an announcement on the date due on Wednesday.

Other possible contenders are Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, who both said on Tuesday they had not yet decided whether to run, while former cabinet minister Seiko Noda said she would not run.