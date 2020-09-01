World

Ardern designates Tarrant as terror entity

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - AAP

1 of 1

The New Zealand government has designated the Australian man convicted of the Christchurch Mosques shootings as a terrorist entity.

The move freezes the assets of Brenton Tarrant, who was given life imprisonment without the possibility of parole at an emotional High Court sentencing last week.

It will also make it a criminal offence to support his activities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was the first time New Zealand had added an individual to the list.

"Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand's condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms," she said.

"This designation ensures the offender cannot be involved in the financing of terrorism in the future.

"We have an obligation to New Zealand and to the wider international community to prevent the financing of terrorist acts."

Tarrant joins 19 other entries - including Islamic State, Al-Shabaab and other terrorist movements - on the designated list.

Ms Ardern said her government was open to designating further right-wing extemists of Tarrant's ilk.

The Labour leader has also confirmed her decision to meet with Tarrant's surviving victims to discover their views on whether she should seek the 29-year-old's repatriation across the Tasman to serve his punishment in an Australian jail.

Australian PM Scott Morrison has left the door open for this move.

"We both understand that there is currently no basis at law for it," she said.

"I would like to talk to the families before taking a particular stance on the issue."

Latest articles

Finance

China’s export orders shake COVID gloom

With orders on the rise, China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, according to the latest survey.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Zoom rides pandemic to explosive growth

Video conferencing service Zoom has reported revenue for May-July more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $US663.5 million ($A899.5 million).

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE sheds CEO after an external review

QBE Insurance chairman Mike Wilkins will take over the running of the group as CEO Pat Regan departs after three years in the job following a workplace review.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire