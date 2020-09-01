More police sent to Portland amid tension

Police reinforcements have been sent to Portland, Oregon as tensions mount following a weekend shooting death during clashes between pro- and anti-Trump protesters.

Mayor Ted Wheeler on Sunday warned of an escalation of violence after a flurry of online posts vowing revenge for the shooting victim, identified by right-wing Patriot Prayer militia group as one of its supporters.

Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, announced a plan on Sunday she said would allow peaceful protest while cracking down on lawlessness that has often accompanied demonstrations since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the black man who died under the knee of a white policeman in Minneapolis.

"Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence," Brown said.

"I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets."

In addition to temporarily sending in state police troopers and officers from neighbuoring jurisdictions, the FBI and federal prosecutors will add resources to prosecute criminal offenses stemming from protests, Brown said.

No mention was made of activating the National Guard.

Last week, 1000 guard troops were sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin after a wave of arson fires and the deadly shooting of two people protesting in support of a black man shot in the back by a white officer.

Portland's demonstrators, demanding reforms of police practices they view as racist, have frequently clashed with law enforcement and on occasion, counter-protesters associated with right-wing militia groups.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested, including 29 accused of taking part in an unlawful assembly Sunday night.

Two of them were found with loaded handguns, while others were carrying knives and rocks, police said.

The Trump administration in July deployed federal forces to Portland to protect a US courthouse that has been the focus of violent protests and other federal property.

The move drew criticism that their presence only heightened the unrest and they were later withdrawn.

Tensions flared again on Saturday night between anti-racism protesters and a large caravan of demonstrators driving through the city's downtown district in pickup trucks waving pro-Trump flags.

Video on social media showed individuals firing paint-balls and spraying chemical irritants at protesters as they rode by, while those on the street hurled objects at the trucks and tried to block them.

Investigators are yet to say whether the fatal shooting grew out of those confrontations.

Police identified the victim on Monday as Aaron J. Danielson, 39, of Portland, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, speaking to local radio, described Danielson as "very gentle" and said he was targeted because he was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat.

"It doesn't matter what you believe in politically, you can be far left or whatever your beliefs are, if you knew him as a person, you would never hurt him," he said.