Israeli and US officials land in UAE

Senior US and Israeli officials have landed in the United Arab Emirates on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, urging Palestinians to negotiate peace as well.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner added on arrival that the US could maintain Israel's military edge while advancing its ties to the UAE, the Arab world's second largest economy and a regional power.

Announced on August 13, the normalisation deal is the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

Palestinians were dismayed by the UAE's move, worried that it would weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position that called for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory - and acceptance of Palestinian statehood - in return for normal relations with Arab countries.

Kushner said Palestinians should not be "stuck in the past".

"They have to come to the table. Peace will be ready for them, an opportunity will be ready for them as soon as they are ready to embrace it," said Kushner, part of a US delegation that accompanied Israeli officials on the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE.

Kushner and national security adviser Robert O'Brien head the US delegation.

The Israeli team is led by O'Brien's counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will discuss economic, scientific, trade and cultural co-operation on the visit.

Direct flights between the two countries will also be on the agenda, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman told al-Arabiya television after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Even before landing, the delegates made aviation history when the Israeli commercial airliner flew over Saudi territory on the direct flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE capital.

"That's what peace for peace looks like," Netanyahu tweeted, describing a deal for formal ties with an Arab state that does not entail handover of land that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.