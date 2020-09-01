World

Israeli and US officials land in UAE

By AAP Newswire

El Al flight LY971 - AAP

1 of 1

Senior US and Israeli officials have landed in the United Arab Emirates on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, urging Palestinians to negotiate peace as well.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner added on arrival that the US could maintain Israel's military edge while advancing its ties to the UAE, the Arab world's second largest economy and a regional power.

Announced on August 13, the normalisation deal is the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

Palestinians were dismayed by the UAE's move, worried that it would weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position that called for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory - and acceptance of Palestinian statehood - in return for normal relations with Arab countries.

Kushner said Palestinians should not be "stuck in the past".

"They have to come to the table. Peace will be ready for them, an opportunity will be ready for them as soon as they are ready to embrace it," said Kushner, part of a US delegation that accompanied Israeli officials on the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE.

Kushner and national security adviser Robert O'Brien head the US delegation.

The Israeli team is led by O'Brien's counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will discuss economic, scientific, trade and cultural co-operation on the visit.

Direct flights between the two countries will also be on the agenda, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman told al-Arabiya television after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Even before landing, the delegates made aviation history when the Israeli commercial airliner flew over Saudi territory on the direct flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE capital.

"That's what peace for peace looks like," Netanyahu tweeted, describing a deal for formal ties with an Arab state that does not entail handover of land that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Latest articles

News

Campaspe residents encouraged to recycle with new Campaspe Shire campaign

CAMPASPE Shire is asking residents to make a difference and reduce the amount of rubbish that is sent to landfill by getting to know their recycling. Community general manager Keith Oberin said the council, in conjunction with Sustainability...

Campaspe News
News

As Lyn hangs up the mailbag after 30 years, Nicole is ready to deliver

WHEN one mailbox closes, another opens it seems for Lockington’s Lyn and Nicole Cunnington. After close to 30 years on the job, Lyn is passing on her role as trusted mailwoman in the Lockington, Rochester and Bamawm areas to her daughter. But she...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Students create mural for Rochester Secondary College

ROCHESTER Secondary College has found a new and creative way to show off the school values thanks to its year nine design adventures class. Principal Melissa Gould invited students to design and collaboratively create the mural in response to and...

Campaspe News

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire