World

S African cops charged over teen’s death

By AAP Newswire

Vigil for slain teenager Nathaniel Julius - AAP

1 of 1

Two South African police officers have been charged with murder following the death of a disabled teenager that sparked violent protests in Johannesburg.

"The two suspects have been charged with murder, discharge of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice," said Ndileka Cola, spokeswoman of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The two men, named as Sergeant SS Ndyalvane and Constable C Whiteboy, have been remanded into custody.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed sadness last week over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome.

Relatives of the child blamed police for his death, saying he was standing outside his home eating biscuits when he was shot because he was unable to communicate properly due to his disability, local media reported.

However, police initially said they were not sure who pulled the trigger, claiming Julius was killed in the crossfire in a shoot-out between police and gang members in the Eldorado Park neighbourhood.

On Thursday violent clashes broke out between residents protesting the death and police, who fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

The shooting caught the attention of US musician and sister of Beyonce, Solange Knowles, who included the South African teen's name in a tweet about African American victims of police violence.

Latest articles

World

Israeli and US officials land in UAE

A US delegation has accompanied Israeli representatives on the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates.

AAP Newswire
World

WHO warns on countries opening too quickly

The World Health Organisation says it is possible to balance the opening up of economies while continuing to suppress transmission of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

S African cops charged over teen’s death

Two police officers face murder charges following the death of disabled teenager Nathaniel Julius, authorities in South Africa say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire