World

Former Indian president Mukherjee dies

By AAP Newswire

Pranab Mukherjee and Malcolm Turnbull - AAP

1 of 1

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, has died after weeks in hospital.

He was 84.

New Delhi's Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said earlier on Monday that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection.

His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.

A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations led by the now-opposition Congress party, Mukherjee had friends on both sides of the political divide.

Mukherjee was president from 2012 to 2017, at the end of a long period when the Congress party held power.

"He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him touching Mukherjee's feet in reverence.

"A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

Latest articles

National

Some Victorian homes still without power

Victoria’s run of wild weather has left thousands without power, with a major supplier conceding it won’t be restored for some until Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
National

Job outcomes same for science, humanities

University graduates in science and maths found full-time work at similar rates to humanities graduates, a new educational outcomes survey shows.

AAP Newswire
National

Customers hanging after failed swap to NBN

Four major telcos have breached service continuity rules by leaving customers hanging after they tried and failed to migrate to the National Broadband Network.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire