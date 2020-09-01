Former Indian president Mukherjee dies

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 this month, has died after weeks in hospital.

He was 84.

New Delhi's Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said earlier on Monday that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection.

His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added.

A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations led by the now-opposition Congress party, Mukherjee had friends on both sides of the political divide.

Mukherjee was president from 2012 to 2017, at the end of a long period when the Congress party held power.

"He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him touching Mukherjee's feet in reverence.

"A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."