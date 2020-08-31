India coronavirus deaths nearing 65,000

World
India coronavirus deaths nearing 65,000By AAP Newswire
India has reported 78,512 new coronavirus infections, more than any other country but fewer than the previous day when it posted the world's biggest, single-day tally, as authorities looked to open more sectors of the economy.
On Sunday, India's total of 78,761 new cases exceeded the previous global record of 77,299 in the United States on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.
The world's second-most populous country has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since August 7.
At 3.62 million cases, India is fast catching up to the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases but it has a lower death rate.
India's coronavirus deaths went up by 971 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 64,469, the health ministry said.
The huge numbers have got authorities worried, especially with people in rural areas largely abandoning rules aimed at stopping the spread, officials say.