Three-year-old lifted by kite in Taiwan

By AAP Newswire

A three-year-old girl has been accidentally lifted by kite in Taiwan.

A three-year-old girl in Taiwan is reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and being lifted several metres into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival on Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

