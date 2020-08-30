Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

About 1000 people have joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace" as US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the violence-rocked city next week.

Jacob Blake Sr, father of the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer on Sunday sparked the unrest, called on protesters to refrain from looting and vandalism, which had overshadowed peaceful protests before a tense calm set in the past three nights.

"If we tear it up we have nothing," he told a park gathering in support of his son, Jacob Blake Jr. "Stop it. Show 'em for one night we don't have to tear up nothing."

The shooting of Blake, in front of three of his children, turned the mostly white city of 100,000 people south of Milwaukee into the latest flashpoint in a summer of US-wide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet law enforcement officials and assess damage in the city, a White House official said.

Blake, 29, survived but was left badly wounded and paralysed from the waist down. Anger at Blake's shooting led to clashed between protesters and police. On Tuesday night, a white teenager with a semi-automatic rifle shot three demonstrators, and two of them died.

Kenosha officials have been criticised for videos showing law enforcement agents giving him water before the burst of violence and acting chummy with armed militia men in the streets.

The 17-year-old suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested on Wednesday near his Illinois home close to the Wisconsin border. He will be extradited to face charges including first-degree intentional homicide.

His lawyers say he will argue self-defence.

Since midweek, the unrest has subsided in Kenosha. By Friday, more than 1000 National Guard soldiers were on the ground.

On Saturday, people painted messages of unity on boards protecting storefronts after many businesses were burned to the ground in arson attacks and vandalism.

Residents hoped calm would hold for a fourth night as protesters, some wearing "Justice for Jacob" masks, spoke about the need for racial justice.