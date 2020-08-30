World

Blake’s family to lead US protest march

By AAP Newswire

People attend a vigil for Jacob Blake - AAP

1 of 1

Family members of Jacob Blake, a black man who was paralysed after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back, are leading a march and rally to call for an end to police violence.

Event organisers said the demonstration would include a march to the Kenosha County Courthouse and speeches by members of Blake's family, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, US Representative Gwen Moore and other community leaders.

"We are heartbroken and enraged, but we are steadfast in our demand for justice," Tanya Mclean, a Blake family friend who helped organise the event, said in a statement.

She said Blake's shooting is not an isolated incident, but part of a "brutal, racist system".

"We're here to demand an end to police violence and systemic racism in Kenosha," Mclean said.

"No more piecemeal reforms and useless committees. No more Band-Aid solutions over the bullet wounds. The time for transformational change is now."

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic abuse call on Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back.

Blake is paralysed from the shooting, his family said, and is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital.

The shooting, which was captured on mobile phone video, sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality, just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Protesters have marched on Kenosha's streets every night since, early in the week devolving into unrest with damage to buildings and vehicles.

On Tuesday, two people were killed by an armed civilian.

The commander of the National Guard said on Friday that more than 1000 Guard members had been deployed to help keep the peace, and more were on the way.

Latest articles

Other sport

Rain halts Pakistan-England T20 clash

The first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan has been abandoned due to heavy rain.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England’s Pope sidelined for four months

Young England batsman Ollie Pope is facing around four months on the sidelines as he requires surgery for a dislocated left shoulder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Expectant dad Kohli will tour Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli is likely to travel to Australia despite his wife expecting their first child in January.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire