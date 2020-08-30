World

China must fight ‘splittism’ in Tibet: Xi

By AAP Newswire

Xi Jinping - AAP

1 of 1

China must build an "impregnable fortress" to maintain stability in Tibet, protect the country's unity and educate the masses in the struggle against "splittism," President Xi Jinping has told senior leaders, state media reports say.

China seized control of Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a "peaceful liberation" that helped the remote Himalayan region throw off its "feudalist" past.

But critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing's rule amounts to "cultural genocide".

At a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet's future governance, Xi lauded achievements made and praised frontline officials but said more efforts were needed to enrich, rejuvenate and strengthen unity in the region.

Political and ideological education needed to be strengthened in Tibet's schools in order to "plant the seeds of loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth", Xi said in remarks published by state news agency Xinhua.

Pledging to build a "united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet", Xi said China needed to strengthen the role of the Communist Party in the territory and better integrate its ethnic groups.

Tibetan Buddhism also needed to adapt to socialism and to Chinese conditions, he added.

China's policies towards Tibet have come under the spotlight again this year amid the country's deteriorating relationship with the United States.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in July that the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in "human rights abuses", adding that it supported "meaningful autonomy" for Tibet.

Latest articles

Other sport

Rain halts Pakistan-England T20 clash

The first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan has been abandoned due to heavy rain.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England’s Pope sidelined for four months

Young England batsman Ollie Pope is facing around four months on the sidelines as he requires surgery for a dislocated left shoulder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Expectant dad Kohli will tour Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli is likely to travel to Australia despite his wife expecting their first child in January.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire