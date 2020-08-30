World

French ministry ‘worried’ as virus spikes

By AAP Newswire

Paris pedestrians - AAP

1 of 1

France has reported 5453 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with the health ministry describing the situation as "worrying" following a spike the previous day when the country registered its highest number of cases since mid-March.

Friday's "exponential" rise in the number of new cases to 7,379 marked the biggest daily figure reported since France imposed a lockdown at the height of the pandemic.

"In mainland France, the progression of the COVID-19 epidemic is exponential. The strong growth dynamics of transmission is very worrying," the health ministry said on its website.

The cumulative number of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, rose to 30,602 from 30,596 on Friday, it said.

The number of people in hospital with the disease fell to 4530 versus 4535 the day before, with 400 in intensive care compared with 387.

Despite the persistently high number of new cases, however, a doctor in Paris said the current situation was different from February and March when the virus spread uncontrollably.

"We have learned from our mistakes," Karine Lacombe, head of the infectious diseases unit at the Saint-Antoine hospital in Paris, said in an interview on BFM TV.

"We have made a lot of progress in terms of treatment. For example, we know that dexamethasone ... works and has a positive effect on mortality".

France has made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris and other cities, as the government seeks to avoid another lockdown that could push the economy into a deeper recession.

Latest articles

Other sport

Rain halts Pakistan-England T20 clash

The first Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan has been abandoned due to heavy rain.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England’s Pope sidelined for four months

Young England batsman Ollie Pope is facing around four months on the sidelines as he requires surgery for a dislocated left shoulder.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Expectant dad Kohli will tour Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli is likely to travel to Australia despite his wife expecting their first child in January.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Questions over partisan speeches for Trump

Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for giving his Republican presidential nomination acceptance speech at the White House.

AAP Newswire