Thousands march over Mauritius oil spill

By AAP Newswire

Mauritius protest - AAP

Honking and drumming, tens of thousands of people have protested in Mauritius over the government's slow response to an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.

The protesters displayed signs such as "You have no shame" and "I've seen better Cabinets at IKEA".

"Inaction," one protester scrawled on an inflatable dolphin held above the crowd.

They marched peacefully through the capital, Port Louis, a month after the ship struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island country.

It later cracked under the pounding surf and spilled about 1000 tonnes of fuel oil into fragile marine areas.

"It's clear we are at a turning point in the history of our country," a commentary in the Le Mauricien newspaper said.

Other protests were reported outside the Mauritius High Commission in London and in Paris.

Addressing the crowd in Port Louis, some speakers called for top officials to step down.

"I'd be surprised if it's not close to 100,000" people who attended the march, local writer Khalil Cassimally said.

Public demonstrations aren't common in Mauritius, but "one of the things that really binds people together is the sea," he said.

"It's one of the jewels of this country, and everyone feels very passionately about this."

Another protest is planned on September 12 in Mahebourg, one of the most affected coastal villages, Cassimally said.

Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

Authorities on Friday said at least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore but it's not yet clear what killed them.

The government said no fuel oil was found in two necropsies so far and called the deaths a "sad coincidence".

