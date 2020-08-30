Extremists try to enter German parliament

Far-right extremists have tried to storm the German parliament building following a protest against the country's pandemic restrictions but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed.

Saturday's incident occurred after a day-long demonstration by tens of thousands of people opposed to the wearing of masks and other government measures intended to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Police ordered the protesters to disband halfway through their march around Berlin after participants refused to observe social-distancing rules but a rally near the Brandenburg Gate took place as planned.

Footage showed hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, running towards the Reichstag building and up the stairs.

Police said several people broke through a cordon and "entered the staircase of the Reichstag building but not the building itself".

"Stones and bottles were thrown at our colleagues," police said. "Force had to be used to push them back."

Earlier, thousands of far-right extremists threw bottles and stones at police outside the Russian embassy. Police detained about 300 people throughout the day.

Berlin's regional government had tried to ban the protests but organisers successfully appealed against the decision. However, a court ordered them to ensure social distancing and failure to enforce that measure prompted police to dissolve the march while it was still in progress.

During the protest, which authorities said drew about 38,000 people, people expressed their opposition to issues including vaccinations, face masks and the German government in general.

Some wore T-shirts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory while others displayed white nationalist slogans and neo-Nazi insignia, though most participants denied having far-right views.

Germany has seen a recent upswing in new cases. Authorities said on Saturday the country recorded almost 1500 new infections in the past day.