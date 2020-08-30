World

Chinese building collapse kills 17 people

By AAP Newswire

Restaurant building collapse in Shanxi province - AAP

Seventeen people have been killed in China after a two-storey restaurant collapsed during a gathering, state media say.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the Saturday morning accident, including seven in serious condition.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630km southwest of Beijing.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hard hats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a day-long operation.

Video posted on social media by state broadcaster China Central Television showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete.

At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn't fall.

