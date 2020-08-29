World

Military has no role in US vote: general

By AAP Newswire

General Mark Milley - AAP

The US armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote, the top US military officer has told Congress.

The comments from General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, underscore the extraordinary political environment in America, where the president has declared without evidence that the expected surge in mail-in ballots will make the vote "inaccurate and fraudulent," and has suggested he might not accept the election results if he loses.

Gen Milley's comments were released Friday.

"I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military," Milley said in written responses to several questions posed by two Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee.

"In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role for the U.S armed forces in this process."

Milley's tone reflects the longstanding views of military leaders who insist that the nation's military stays out of politics and that troops are sworn to protect the country and uphold the constitution.

But the two Congress members, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, said on Friday that Trump's recent comments and his efforts to use the military to quell protests have fuelled their concerns. The two lawmakers released Milley's answers.

"These are just prudent questions to be asking given the things that the president has been saying publicly," said Slotkin, pointing to Trump's use of the military to clear protesters from Lafayette Square and his suggestions that he may put law enforcement at the polls to make sure voting is conducted professionally.

Milley's answers, she said: "demonstrated that the chairman recognised the military's role in our elections is to essentially stay out; that the military's role in the peaceful transition of power is to stay out."

Milley, known to be a student of military and constitutional history, anchored many of his responses in the nation's founding document.

Asked if the military would refuse an order from the president if he was attempting to use military action for political gain rather than national security, Milley said: "I will not follow an unlawful order."

This is the second time in recent months that Milley has made a public stand against military involvement in politics.

In June he used a speech at the National Defense University to express regret for walking with Trump through Lafayette Square in what turned out to be a photo op during public protests after the death of George Floyd.

