World

France wants to avoid new lockdown: Macron

By AAP Newswire

Emmanuel Macron - AAP

1 of 1

French President Emmanuel Macron says his government is doing everything possible to avoid another country-wide coronavirus lockdown but adds it would be dangerous to rule out any scenario.

"We're doing everything to avoid another lockdown and in particular a nationwide lockdown," Macron told journalists.

"We've learned enough to know that nothing can be ruled out. But we're doing everything to prevent it."

The number of coronavirus infections has spiralled higher in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, although the number of patients receiving life-saving treatment in hospitals is stable.

The country reported 7379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since it emerged from lockdown, and just shy of the record 7578 high set on March 31 at the peak of its initial wave.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 267,077 while the cumulative number of deaths rose by 20 to 30,596, the health ministry reported.

Asked how the government should spur households to spend the 100 billion euros in savings they are sitting on, Macron said consumers were holding back because of the continued spread of the virus, fear of unemployment and concerns about tax rises.

"What we must do is get people back to work," the president said.

Latest articles

Shepparton

Maculata Place to remain in isolation while awaiting staff COVID-19 results

The home has been linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak which included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation

Charmayne Allison
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates. An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Russian dissident Navalny lands in Germany

The gravely ill Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has arrived in Germany under the care of a specialist medical team, after his suspected poisoning.

AAP Newswire