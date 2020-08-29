France wants to avoid new lockdown: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says his government is doing everything possible to avoid another country-wide coronavirus lockdown but adds it would be dangerous to rule out any scenario.

"We're doing everything to avoid another lockdown and in particular a nationwide lockdown," Macron told journalists.

"We've learned enough to know that nothing can be ruled out. But we're doing everything to prevent it."

The number of coronavirus infections has spiralled higher in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, although the number of patients receiving life-saving treatment in hospitals is stable.

The country reported 7379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since it emerged from lockdown, and just shy of the record 7578 high set on March 31 at the peak of its initial wave.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 267,077 while the cumulative number of deaths rose by 20 to 30,596, the health ministry reported.

Asked how the government should spur households to spend the 100 billion euros in savings they are sitting on, Macron said consumers were holding back because of the continued spread of the virus, fear of unemployment and concerns about tax rises.

"What we must do is get people back to work," the president said.