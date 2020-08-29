Thousands join justice march in US capital

Thousands have gathered in Washington DC to commemorate the historic 1963 march during which Martin Luther King Jr gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, amid ongoing US protests against police brutality and racism.

Crowds built up over the course of the day on Friday, most wearing masks, with many carrying signs that read "black lives matter," the iconic civil rights movement slogan "I am a man," or bore the names of black people shot by police.

Speakers called for police and justice reform at the event, dubbed "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" - a reference to George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned his knee on his neck in May.

On the 57th anniversary of his father's speech, Martin Luther King III urged people to vote in November, a common theme at the event.

"There is a knee upon the neck of democracy and our nation can only live so long without the oxygen of freedom," he said.

"Our strength must be exercised by more than rhetoric and more than marching."

He also noted the coronavirus pandemic had disproportionately affected minority communities in the US, stressed a message of "love and community" and encouraged activism.

"If you're looking for a saviour, get up and find the mirror," King said.

Civil rights advocate Reverend Al Sharpton, who announced the march as he delivered a eulogy for Floyd in June, pushed for federal legislation on racial equality.

"We will speak against the looting but when will you speak against wrong police shooting?" he said, referring to the protests sparked by Floyd's death that sometimes descended into violence.

Sharpton was joined by the families of the victims of police violence, including the father of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was left paralysed after being shot seven times by police in in Wisconsin.