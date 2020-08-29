World

Herbalife admits bribing Chinese officials

By AAP Newswire

Herbalife logo - AAP

1 of 1

Herbalife, a US-based health and nutrition company, bribed Chinese government officials for a decade to grow its overseas business and falsified accounting records to cover up the payments, US prosecutors say in announcing corruption charges against the publicly-traded company.

Herbalife agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $US123 million ($A167 million) to resolve the charges, federal prosecutors said.

The company admitted to the conspiracy as part of a deferred prosecution agreement it reached with the US Justice Department and the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

The charges were brought under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits bribery of foreign government officials or company executives to secure or retain business.

Company officials began paying off Chinese government officials in 2007 in a bid to obtain licences from central and local authorities the company needed to sell health and nutrition products.

They also bribed a state-owned media outlet "for the purpose of removing negative media reports about Herbalife China," prosecutors said.

Herbalife falsely recorded the improper payments as "travel and entertainment expenses," prosecutors said.

Herbalife has long been embroiled in litigation and regulatory actions over its business practices, which have been compared by some to a pyramid scheme.

Prosecutors said the company also agreed to pay more than $US67 million in disgorgement - repayment of ill-gotten gains - and prejudgment interest to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

