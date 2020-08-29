German court overturns virus demo ban

A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions can take place in Berlin this weekend, a court has ruled, overturning a ban that had enraged protesters.

Authorities had announced the ban earlier this week after an event by the same organisers at the start of the month was broken up because the participants - numbering tens of thousands - were not wearing masks or keeping the required distance from one another.

Berlin state Interior Minister Andreas Geisel had argued that he was concerned that Saturday's protest would again flout the rules.

He also took aim at what he called political extremists and conspiracy theorists within the movement.

A spokesperson for the administrative court in the capital said the demonstration could go ahead as long as they adhered to certain conditions, for example by maintaining physical distancing.

Saturday's demonstration is being planned by the Stuttgart-based initiative Querdenken 711 (Lateral Thinking 711).

Berlin chief of police Barbara Slowik said at a press conference on Friday that the protest crowds seen on August 1 were not exclusively made up of extremists.

"It was a colourful and very diverse mix," she added.

If Saturday's demonstration does go ahead, Slowik vowed that police officers would end the event "very swiftly" if hygiene measures were not being adhered to.

About 3000 police officers are to be deployed in the capital on Saturday, including reinforcements from across Germany.

Slowik estimated that up to 30,000 people could attend the coronavirus demonstration but said it was hard to gauge the number.

Michael Ballweg of the Querdenken initiative welcomed the court's decision to allow the protest.

"This is a success for our basic rights," he said in a YouTube video.

Ballweg called for peaceful protests and said "those who call for violence are not with us".

After the ban was first announced on Wednesday, some said online that the protest should go ahead anyway, and others called for violence.