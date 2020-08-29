William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

World

By AAP Newswire

October 1991 file photo of Princess Diana, William and Harry - AAP

Prince William and Prince Harry plan to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, next year on what would have been her 60th birthday, the royal family says.

The statue is to be installed in the Sunken Garden at London's Kensington Palace and unveiled on July 1, the palace said in a statement on Friday.

"The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy," it said.

The statue was commissioned in 2017 by William, 38, and Harry, 35, to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana's death.

The BBC said it was created by British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who previously produced a portrait of William and Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, that featured on British coins.

The unveiling of the Diana statue was delayed from this year by the coronavirus pandemic, the broadcaster said.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, provoking an outpouring of grief from the British public.

