World

Man pleads guilty over truck deaths in UK

By AAP Newswire

Deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK truck - AAP

1 of 1

A 40-year-old Irish haulier has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese men, women and boys found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck near London last year.

Ronan Hughes appeared at the Old Bailey court following the discovery of the bodies in October, in a case that shocked Britain and Vietnam and shone a light on the illicit human smuggling trade.

Thirty-one of the victims were men or boys and eight were women.

The oldest was 44 and three were aged under 18, including two 15-year-old boys.

Most were from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, environmental disasters and the promise of financial reward fuel migration.

Hughes also admitted conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

The driver of the truck when it was found on an industrial estate in Essex to the east of London - Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland - had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

A third man, Eamonn Harrison, 23, also from Northern Ireland, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Latest articles

World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Man pleads guilty over truck deaths in UK

An Irish man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck near London in October last year.

AAP Newswire
World

France to try Charlie Hebdo death suspects

A French courtroom will try 14 suspected accomplices to the jihadist militants behind the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire