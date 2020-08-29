World

Thai protesters scuffle with police

By AAP Newswire

Activists have tussled with police in Bangkok when demonstrators gathered at a police station in a show of support for protest leaders.

Scores of activists removed a steel barricade as they tried to move closer to the Samranrat police station, where the leaders had gone to answer summonses.

They faced multiple charges including violating article 116, which covers sedition, and breaching coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

"Please don't do this, we are looking after the situation," police said over loudspeakers as activists pushed through metal fences.

One threw a bucket of paint, covering an officer in blue.

Demonstrators have returned to Thailand's streets to call for the removal of the government of 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha after a disputed election last year, reviving memories of more than a decade of unrest prior to the coup.

"This fight has to end with our generation," one activist at Friday's protest said.

The situation eased when the authorities agreed to have the group move closer to the building and hold a small rally.

Thailand has had a month of near-daily rallies led by students calling for Prime Minister Prayuth's removal, a new constitution and a new election, with some drawing more than 10,000 protesters.

Other protesters have vowed to move ahead with a planned demonstration on September 19, the anniversary of an earlier military coup in 2006 and a pro-government protest is planned for this Sunday.

