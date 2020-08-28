World

Belarus leader warns of counter sanctions

By AAP Newswire

Alexander Lukashenko has ordered half the army to be combat ready.. - AAP

1 of 1

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to retaliate with reciprocal measures if any sanctions were imposed against his country over an August 9 presidential election which opponents say was rigged.

Speaking during a dairy factory visit in the country's east on Friday, Lukashenko threatened to cut off transit routes through the country and boycott Lithuanian ports if sanctions were imposed.

"I've instructed the government to submit a proposal on reorienting all trade flows from Lithuanian ports to other ones," Belta state news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying. "Let's see how they live with that."

Lukashenko, who is facing the biggest challenge of his 26-year-old rule, also ordered that half the army of the country of 9.5 million enter combat preparedness in response to what he said were threats from the West.

He said he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that their countries could unite their troops in the event of a threat from the West but added that not a single Russian soldier had yet crossed the border into Belarus.

European Union foreign ministers on Thursday sought sanctions against Belarus to pressure Lukashenko into holding new elections. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has persistently rejected the opposition's calls to hold a new vote.

German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters she had tried to speak to Lukashenko by phone but he had declined. Speaking of a reserve police force which Putin said had been created on Lukashenko's request, she said:

"I hope that such troops are not deployed."

"(Freedom to demonstrate, freedom of expression) have to be fought for there. The people must be allowed to do that themselves without interference from outside - from anywhere," Merkel added.

EU ministers are currently considering travel bans and asset freezes on up to 20 people responsible for a crackdown on demonstrators two weeks after an election they say was rigged.

It already has an arms embargo on Belarus but in 2015, in a bid to improve ties with Lukashenko, the bloc eased economic sanctions that had been in place in 2004.

However, Western powers are keen to balance sympathy for a nascent Belarusian pro-democracy movement with concern this could trigger a Russian-backed crackdown. Disruptions to energy supplies are also a fear.

Belarus is a conduit for Russian oil exports to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline. Energy supplies continue to flow smoothly, Polish oil and gas pipeline operators told Reuters.

Latest articles

National

JACK DE BELIN COURT

St George Illawarra player Jack de Belin (file image)

AAP Newswire
National

Charges over NSW murder of Bandidos boss

Police have arrested and charged two men over the execution-style shooting murder of a senior member of the Bandidos in the NSW Central West.

AAP Newswire
National

Veteran Greens senator Siewert to retire

One of the veterans of the Senate, West Australian Rachel Siewert, has decided not to contest preselection for the Greens at the next election.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire
World

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire