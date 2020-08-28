World

US Senator Rand Paul escapes ‘angry mob’

By AAP Newswire

US Senator Rand Paul is confronted by BLM protesters in Washington. - AAP

1 of 1

US Senator Rand Paul, who attended President Donald Trump's Republican Party nomination convention, says he was attacked by an "angry mob" of more than 100 people near the White House and had to be rescued by police.

"Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob," the senator wrote on twitter.

Videos circulating on social media, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters, show the senator and his wife Kelley walking down the street as crowds gathered near them shouting and shoving the police who tried to protect the couple.

The police could be heard asking the crowd to "back off" as they escorted the senator to his hotel.

It wasn't immediately clear as to what led to the attack on Senator Paul.

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters had gathered outside the White House on Thursday evening as Trump accepted the Republican Party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

Attendees could hear the protesters sounding horns near the White House as he spoke.

"What happened to Rand & Kelley tonight (and numerous others exiting the RNC) was wrong," tweeted Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

"The police protecting them were heroic, but this needs to stop. This is very close to escalating to serious violence."

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire