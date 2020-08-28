Japan’s PM Abe set to resign due to health

5370537724001

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, public broadcaster NHK says, adding that the long-serving leader wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of a chronic health condition.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.