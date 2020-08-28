World

Cashed up Kiwi to meet NZ’s top doctor

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield - AAP

Lunch with New Zealand's top doctor and self-styled COVID-19 "eliminator" Ashley Bloomfield has sold for $NZ13,550 ($A12,400) in a charity auction.

The country's director-general of health has gained the twin statuses of celebrity and saint in New Zealand after his efforts to fight the virus.

In a move likely to endear him to an already adoring public, he has offered his time as part of a Cancer Society fundraiser.

The winner, who is yet to out themselves, will enjoy lunch with "Dr B" and six friends at parliamentary bistro Bellamy's after parting ways with the bumper cheque.

Like many public health officials worldwide, Dr Bloomfield enjoyed an enormous boost in profile during the pandemic.

Dr Bloomfield appeared alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern through the depths of the country's lockdown, with Kiwis delighting in his no-nonsense, health-first manner.

New Zealanders have fashioned mugs and tea towels in Dr Bloomfield's honour, writing only slightly tongue-in-cheek songs and creating artworks.

Previously, a sketch of Ms Ardern and Dr Bloomfield dressed as wonder woman and superman sold for $NZ2540 ($A2320) on the same auction site, TradeMe, that hosted the charity lunch.

Several similar images of varying quality can also still be bought.

Dr Bloomfield also played in a charity rugby match under the moniker "the eliminator", scoring a try.

On Friday, Dr Bloomfield enjoyed a day away from announcing New Zealand's daily case update, allowing public health director Caroline McElnay the stage.

Dr McElnay announced 12 new cases, five community cases linked to the Auckland cluster and seven imported cases picked up in NZ's mandatory isolation regime.

The seven cases all arrived on one Air India flight.

The NZ government say the new cases won't stop them shifting Auckland out of lockdown on Sunday night.

