Teen charged over deadly Kenosha shootings

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

The attack late on Tuesday and the shooting by police Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old black father of six who was left paralysed from the waist down, made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Kenosha police faced questions about their interactions with the gunman on Tuesday night, when police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described a chaotic, high-stress scene with conditions he said could cause "tunnel vision" among law officers.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 24km from Kenosha, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Illinois. He will appear in a Wisconsin court on Friday.

Rittenhouse's lawyer, Lin Wood, said the teenager was acting in self-defence. Phone video shows the shooter being chased into a used car lot by someone before shots are heard and the person lies dead.

The shooter then runs down the street where he is chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone. He stumbles after being approached by several more people and fires, killing another man and injuring a third.

Kenosha's streets were calm on Thursday following a night of peaceful protests and no widespread unrest for the first time since Blake's shooting.

During unrest the previous two nights, dozens of fires were set and businesses were ransacked and destroyed.

Protesters marched past the intersection where Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 were killed, stopping to pray and lay flowers.

A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, suffered a gunshot injury while volunteering as a medic.