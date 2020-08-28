World

Teen charged over deadly Kenosha shootings

By AAP Newswire

Kyle Rittenhouse helps clean Reuther Central High School in Kenosha - AAP

1 of 1

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

The attack late on Tuesday and the shooting by police Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old black father of six who was left paralysed from the waist down, made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Kenosha police faced questions about their interactions with the gunman on Tuesday night, when police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described a chaotic, high-stress scene with conditions he said could cause "tunnel vision" among law officers.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 24km from Kenosha, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Illinois. He will appear in a Wisconsin court on Friday.

Rittenhouse's lawyer, Lin Wood, said the teenager was acting in self-defence. Phone video shows the shooter being chased into a used car lot by someone before shots are heard and the person lies dead.

The shooter then runs down the street where he is chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone. He stumbles after being approached by several more people and fires, killing another man and injuring a third.

Kenosha's streets were calm on Thursday following a night of peaceful protests and no widespread unrest for the first time since Blake's shooting.

During unrest the previous two nights, dozens of fires were set and businesses were ransacked and destroyed.

Protesters marched past the intersection where Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 were killed, stopping to pray and lay flowers.

A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, suffered a gunshot injury while volunteering as a medic.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

McEvoy confident Peltzer can measure up

Top jockey Kerrin McEvoy heads to Rosehill with an outstanding book of rides, headed by exciting colt Peltzer in the Group Three San Domenico Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Depth and quality in Cups nominations

Racing Victoria officials are pleasantly surprised by the number of entries they have received for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Savatiano gets Group One chance in Memsie

James Cummings has always believed that Savatiano was a mare who could win at Group One level and she gets her best chance in the Memsie Stakes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire