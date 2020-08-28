World

Sombre protests in Kenosha after chaos

By AAP Newswire

Protesters in the streets for another night in Kenosha, Wisconsin - AAP

Calm has fallen on Kenosha's streets following a night of peaceful protests and no widespread unrest for the first time since the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Marchers were solemn during Wednesday night's protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago following the chaos of the previous night, when two demonstrators were fatally shot and a third was wounded.

"Last night was very peaceful," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth during a Thursday news conference. "Tuesday night, not quite so peaceful but it wasn't too bad."

Two protesters were killed in the street on Tuesday night in shootings largely caught on mobile phone video and posted online. A 17-year-old from Illinois, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested. He was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The attack late on Tuesday and the shooting by police on Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old black father of six who was left paralysed from the waist down, made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the US since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Kenosha police faced questions about their interactions with the gunman on Tuesday night, when police apparently let him walk past them and leave the scene as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested.

Beth said such a chaotic, high-stress scene could sometimes cause "tunnel vision" among law officers.

The American Civil Liberties Union called for the resignation of Beth and Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 25km from Kenosha, was taken into custody on Wednesday and will appear in a Wisconsin court on Friday.

Protesters on Wednesday marched past the intersection where Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 were killed, stopping to pray and lay flowers.

A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, suffered a gunshot injury while volunteering as a medic.

Wednesday night in Kenosha contrasted with the previous two nights, when dozens of fires were set and businesses were ransacked and destroyed.

