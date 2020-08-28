Biden, Harris slam Trump on protests

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have accused US President Donald Trump of hoping for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin and attacked him for a lack of leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrats' comments came hours before Trump's planned address on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

"He views this as a political benefit," presidential nominee Biden said on MSNBC about protests in Wisconsin after police shot a black man earlier this week.

"He's rooting for more violence, not less. And it's clear about that."

Harris, the vice-presidential nominee, said Trump has showed "a reckless disregard for the wellbeing of the American people" in failing to contain the coronavirus.

It was her first major Trump-focused speech since she joined the Democratic ticket.

The two had been largely silent during the first three days of the Republican convention, during which Republicans have tried to link them to protesters, warning a Biden presidency would make America less safe and erroneously saying he wants to defund the police.

Meanwhile, the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has once again sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Days later, a 17-year-old white gunman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two protesters in clashes between vigilante militias and demonstrators.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested on Fox & Friends that the Wisconsin unrest could help Trump's re-election chances.

"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order," Conway said.

Biden does not support defunding the police but has advocated for overhauling US police practices after years of high-profile killings of black Americans by officers.

In Washington on Thursday, Harris defended the protesters in remarks sure to give fuel to Trump on the convention's final night.

"It's no wonder people are taking to the streets - and I support them," she said. "Make no mistake: we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice."