Belarus detains 20 reporters ahead of demo

By AAP Newswire

Belarusian police have detained about 20 journalists preparing to cover a protest in central Minsk and confiscated their telephones and identity documents, a Reuters witness says.

The Interior Ministry later said the journalists had been driven to a police station for officers to check they had valid accreditation allowing them to work as journalists.

It said all those with official accreditation would be released.

It denied the journalists had been detained.

Large and sustained country-wide protests have followed a presidential election on August 9 that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's opponents say was rigged.

The journalists had planned to cover a demonstration in which hundreds of anti-government protesters marched along a central Minsk street on Thursday evening.

