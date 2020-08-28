World

Trump to attack Biden amid protests, virus

By AAP Newswire

Guests wait for US President Donald Trump to give his speech - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump is preparing to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

Trailing in national opinion polls less than 10 weeks before the November 3 election, Trump will accept his party's nomination on the Republican National Convention's final night with a speech asserting that a Biden victory would only worsen the crises besieging the country.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump is expected to say, according to excerpts.

"We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," he will say, referring to Biden's career as a US senator and vice-president under Barack Obama.

Though an incumbent seeking a second four-year term, Trump remains a self-styled outsider, an approach that won him the White House in 2016 on a promise to end the crime and violence he said was afflicting the country.

His convention's first three nights have focused heavily on trying to convince Americans that Democrats, not the Trump administration, are to blame for the racial strife convulsing US cities.

Biden, 77, on Thursday accused Trump, 74, of using the spectre of violence as a "political strategy" rather than actually aiming to address it. Democrats formally nominated Biden at a convention last week.

"Donald Trump keeps saying it won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," he said. "Their proof? The violence you're seeing is in Donald Trump's administration, Donald Trump's America. Did they forget who's president?"

Trump's decision to speak from the White House to an expected crowd of more than 1000 has drawn criticism he is using the official residence for partisan purposes and ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The Trump campaign said it had taken appropriate health precautions.

More than 180,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus - more than any other country - amid a fresh wave of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the latest high-profile police shooting of a back American.

The Republican convention has attracted fewer television viewers than its Democratic counterpart on two of its three nights so far, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Trump started the week by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasised grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described "American carnage".

Other speakers will include Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, lawyer Rudy Giuliani and religious leader Franklin Graham.

Latest articles

Sport

IN BRIEF: Club welcomes return of racing, webinars to help mental health

Benalla Racing Club will usher in its first meet of the 2020-21 season - the Comfort Inn Midweek Racing - on Tuesday, September 1.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Road to 200: Rockliff’s hard work pays off

Tom Rockliff always knew games at AFL level were never guaranteed. In his draft year, Rockliff led the goal-kicking in the TAC Cup and was named best and fairest for the Murray Bushrangers before being spectacularly overlooked in the national draft.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Benalla tipping jackpot goes off

A perfect score in round 13 saw Benalla’s David Wallace take out the Benalla Ensign’s public tipster jackpot this week. Wallace took home $200 in vouchers for his efforts.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire