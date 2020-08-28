World

Trump to accept renomination at convention

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

US President Donald Trump is set to use his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican convention to lay into his rival Joe Biden's long career and tar him as an extremist.

"We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," Trump will say, according to excerpts carried by Politico and confirmed by the campaign, referring to his opponent's Senate career and time as vice president.

Tim Murtaugh, Trump's director of communications, promised a "tough speech".

The campaign is seeking to continue the 2016 theme of painting Trump as an outsider while framing the Democrats as socialists.

Trump will describe Biden as an "empty shell of a candidate" who will be a tool of the left wing of his party.

His speech before a live audience comes on the final night of the convention, which has been mostly free of crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, is also set to speak on Thursday, after other family members aimed to soften Trump's image on prior nights.

