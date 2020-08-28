World

Walmart joins Microsoft’s bid for TikTok

By AAP Newswire

TikTok app on a phone - AAP

1 of 1

Walmart Inc says it is joining Microsoft in a bid for social media company TikTok's US assets, revealing its plans hours after the video company's chief executive said he would step down.

CEO Kevin Mayer, a high-profile former Disney executive, is leaving three months after joining TikTok, in the middle of negotiations to sell the Chinese-owned short-form video app's US operations to Microsoft Corp or Oracle Corp.

TikTok owner ByteDance aims to enter exclusive talks with a bidder in the next 24-48 hours and ink a deal by September 15, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sale of TikTok is happening as the company is under fire from the administration of US President Donald Trump as a potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data the app is compiling on US consumers.

The Trump administration has demanded that China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok globally, sell its US operations.

Earlier this week, TikTok also sued over an executive order effectively banning it in the US.

Retailer Walmart lauded TikTok's integration of e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets and said that a three-way partnership could bring that integration to the US.

The deal would help Walmart reach customers across virtual and physical sales channels and grow its online marketplace and its advertising business.

Shares of Walmart rose 6.0 per cent.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators," Walmart said in a statement.

Latest articles

News

Benalla Furniture Removals is here to help

Benalla Furniture Removals is a local, family-run business that can help with every stage of your move. Owner Tim Fraser said he knew how stressful moving house could be and his goal was to make the day go as smoothly as possible. ‘‘We...

Simon Ruppert
News

Ready to respond - SES undertake essential training

While much of the world has stopped thanks to COVID-19, Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) Benalla Unit has been busy fine-tuning its skills with a recent series of swim tests. On July 29 and August 5, Benalla SES members visited the...

Simon Ruppert
News

Day Trips - North of the divide

We are so lucky to live “north of the divide” and have our lovely clear blue sky days with no wind. Everyone south of us must be so jealous, especially now that they are in another phase of Covid-19 rules. There was talk of more regional changes and...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

Researchers say a new study of Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir raises questions about the efficacy of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors have been allowed access to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital after he fell ill from what his aides say is poisoning.

AAP Newswire
World

Two fatally shot during Wisconsin unrest

Two people have died and another has been injured after gunfire broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during unrest following the police shooting of a black man.

AAP Newswire